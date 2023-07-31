Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Engage With Indonesian Students [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors Engage With Indonesian Students

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230728-N-GR847-0066 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 26, 2023) An Indonesian student of Kelas Jurnalis Cilik (Young Journalists Class) gives his recount of a Sailor he interviewed at a community relations event coordinated by the U.S. Embassy Jakarta and USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), ¬in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28. U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, arrived in Jakarta for a port visit July 26 to participate in staff talks with counterparts of the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), conduct professional exchanges, and participate in community outreach. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Indonesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 06:01
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Blue Ridge
    Jakarta
    C7F
    Allies and Partners

