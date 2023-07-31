Sailors Engage With Indonesian Students

230728-N-GR847-0035 JAKARTA, Indonesia (July 26, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Eric Grimaldo poses for a photo with an Indonesian student of Kelas Jurnalis Cilik (Young Journalists Class) at a community relations event coordinated by the U.S. Embassy Jakarta and USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), ¬in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 28. U.S. 7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, arrived in Jakarta for a port visit July 26 to participate in staff talks with counterparts of the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL), conduct professional exchanges, and participate in community outreach. The port visit reflects the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Indonesia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

