JMSDF Fleet Submarince Force tours USS Michigan at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 7, 2023) From left to right, front row, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Kosugi Masahiro, Chief of Staff, commander, Fleet Submarine Force; JMSDF Vice Adm. Goka Yoshihiro, Director General, Operations Department, Tokyo Joint Staff; JMSDF Vice Adm. Tawara Tateki, commander, Fleet Submarine Force; Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7; Capt. Ravi Desai, commanding officer of the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) (Gold crew); and JMSDF Rear Adm. Habuchi Hiroyuki, Deputy Director General, Defense Plans and Policy Department (J5), Tokyo Joint Staff, along with JMSDF members pose for a photo following a tour of Michigan at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 7, 2023. Homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Michigan provides strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

