JMSDF Fleet Submarince Force tours USS Michigan at CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 7, 2023) Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Vice Adm. Tawara Tateki, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, tours the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727), at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 7, 2023. Homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Michigan provides strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)
