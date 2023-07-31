Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Fleet Submarince Force tours USS Michigan at CFAY [Image 3 of 4]

    JMSDF Fleet Submarince Force tours USS Michigan at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Baley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 7, 2023) Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Vice Adm. Tawara Tateki, commander, Fleet Submarine Force, tours the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727), at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 7, 2023. Homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, Michigan provides strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Baley)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 01:46
    Photo ID: 7949651
    VIRIN: 230707-N-AZ467-1039
    Resolution: 3685x5528
    Size: 714.89 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    MICHIGAN
    JMSDF
    NAVY
    SUBMARINE
    YOKOSUKA
    FSF

