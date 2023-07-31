Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops [Image 2 of 2]

    Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops

    RAAF BASE CURTIN, WA, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Avionics Fitter Leading Aircraftman Isaac Fleury from No. 3 Squadron and Ground Support Equipment Technician Corporal Mitchell Petty from No. 13 Squadron conduct checks on an F-35A Lightning ll during refueling at RAAF Base Curtin, Western Australia, as part of Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (Royal Australian Air Force courtesy photo by LACW Annika Smit)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:16
    Photo ID: 7949547
    VIRIN: 230726-F-F3700-1002
    Resolution: 5282x3521
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE CURTIN, WA, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

