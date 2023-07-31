Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Avionics Fitter Leading Aircraftman Isaac Fleury from No. 3 Squadron and Ground Support Equipment Technician Corporal Mitchell Petty from No. 13 Squadron conduct checks on an F-35A Lightning ll during refueling at RAAF Base Curtin, Western Australia, as part of Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (Royal Australian Air Force courtesy photo by LACW Annika Smit)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7949547
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-F3700-1002
|Resolution:
|5282x3521
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE CURTIN, WA, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Agile operations during Talisman Sabre 23
