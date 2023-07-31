Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Avionics Fitter Leading Aircraftman Isaac Fleury from No. 3 Squadron and Ground Support Equipment Technician Corporal Mitchell Petty from No. 13 Squadron conduct checks on an F-35A Lightning ll during refueling at RAAF Base Curtin, Western Australia, as part of Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (Royal Australian Air Force courtesy photo by LACW Annika Smit)

