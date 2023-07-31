Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops [Image 1 of 2]

    Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops

    RAAF BASE CURTIN, WA, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning ll takes off from RAAF Base Curtin, Western Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (Royal Australian Air Force photo by LACW Annika Smit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:16
    Photo ID: 7949545
    VIRIN: 230725-F-F3700-1001
    Resolution: 5866x3911
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE CURTIN, WA, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops
    Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Agile operations during Talisman Sabre 23

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    F-35
    RAAF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Curtin
    TS23
    Talisman Sabre 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT