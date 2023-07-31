A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning ll takes off from RAAF Base Curtin, Western Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (Royal Australian Air Force photo by LACW Annika Smit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 00:16 Photo ID: 7949545 VIRIN: 230725-F-F3700-1001 Resolution: 5866x3911 Size: 3.18 MB Location: RAAF BASE CURTIN, WA, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.