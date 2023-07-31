Talisman Sabre 2023 Agile Ops

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning ll takes off from RAAF Base Curtin, Western Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that helps build and maintain trust and interoperability among key allies through shared experiences and tough, realistic training. (Royal Australian Air Force photo by LACW Annika Smit)
Agile operations during Talisman Sabre 23
