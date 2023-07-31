JTF-RH personnel complete Low Light and Visibility Training

A Federal Fire Department firefighter observes Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch team execute low light and low visibility training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, August 1, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

