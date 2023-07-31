Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH personnel complete Low Light and Visibility Training [Image 5 of 8]

    JTF-RH personnel complete Low Light and Visibility Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Members of the Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) roving security and fire watch team execute low light and low visibility training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, August 1, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

