Guam Wellness IRT Mission

U.S. Army Spc. Kolby Delgado, patient administration from the 338th Medical Brigade, and Marlyn T. Aguilar, Chief Public Health Officer from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, inprocess patients during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

