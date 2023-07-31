Eye glasses made at Guam Wellness IRT

U.S. Army Active Duty Spc. Mya Harper from Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity fabricate eye glasses for patients during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

