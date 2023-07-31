Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eye glasses made at Guam Wellness IRT [Image 2 of 3]

    Eye glasses made at Guam Wellness IRT

    GUAM

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten 

    9th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Active Duty Spc. Mya Harper from Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity fabricate eye glasses for patients during the Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training. IRT is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Service members participating in the Guam IRT will provide no cost healthcare services to include medical, dental, optometry, and immunizations to the communities of Guam Aug. 2-10, 2023. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Chelsea Kersten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 16:48
    Photo ID: 7948923
    VIRIN: 230801-A-KM271-1054
    Resolution: 5162x3675
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eye glasses made at Guam Wellness IRT [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Chelsea Kersten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guam Wellness IRT Mission
    Eye glasses made at Guam Wellness IRT
    Eye glasses made at Guam Wellness IRT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    medical
    guam
    IRT
    mission
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT