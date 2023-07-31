Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Specialist Wins Second World Cup Silver Medal [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Specialist Wins Second World Cup Silver Medal

    LONATO, ITALY

    07.12.2023

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Samantha Simonton won the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in Lonato, Italy July 8-17.

    The Gainesville, Georgia native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This is her second World Cup Silver Medal this year.

