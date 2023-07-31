U.S. Army Specialist Wins Second World Cup Silver Medal

Spc. Samantha Simonton won the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in Lonato, Italy July 8-17.



The Gainesville, Georgia native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This is her second World Cup Silver Medal this year.

