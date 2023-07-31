USAMU Soldier Wins World Cup Silver Medal in Italy

Spc. Samantha Simonton (left) won the Silver Medal in Women's Skeet at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in Lonato, Italy July 8-17.
The Gainesville, Georgia native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia. This is her second World Cup Silver Medal this year.
U.S. teammate, Dania Vizzi (right), won the Gold Medal. (ISSF photo)
U.S. Army Specialist Wins Silver Medal in Italy
