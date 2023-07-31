Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64BSB - BSA FTX 2023 [Image 10 of 10]

    64BSB - BSA FTX 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Soldiers and Leaders assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion (64BSB), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participated in a Battalion wide field training exercise based on establishing, occupying, and defending a Brigade Support Area (BSA) July 24th, 2023 through July 28th, 2023 U.S. Army Fort Carson.

    A BSA is the hub for all the brigade's logistical activities. In addition to providing critical sustainment, the BSB must be able to secure and defend its position. BSAs must maintain the agility to respond to the needs of the formation and must be mobile and flexible in order to move as required by the brigade's operational tempo. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:25
    Photo ID: 7948281
    VIRIN: 230727-A-MW025-2672
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64BSB - BSA FTX 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

