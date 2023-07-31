Soldiers and Leaders assigned to 64th Brigade Support Battalion (64BSB), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participated in a Battalion wide field training exercise based on establishing, occupying, and defending a Brigade Support Area (BSA) July 24th, 2023 through July 28th, 2023 U.S. Army Fort Carson.



A BSA is the hub for all the brigade's logistical activities. In addition to providing critical sustainment, the BSB must be able to secure and defend its position. BSAs must maintain the agility to respond to the needs of the formation and must be mobile and flexible in order to move as required by the brigade's operational tempo. (U.S. Army photos by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 12:25 Photo ID: 7948276 VIRIN: 230727-A-MW025-2508 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 956.72 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 64BSB - BSA FTX 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.