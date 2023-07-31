From left to right: Code 100 Executive Assistant Angie Hawkins, Rear Admiral (Sel.) Dianna Wolfson, Code 2370 Administrative Assistant Margaret Stroud, and Code 2370 Division Head Steve Webb.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2023 07:54
|Photo ID:
|7947785
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-YO710-7238
|Resolution:
|5224x3483
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT