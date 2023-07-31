Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy [Image 1 of 4]

    Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard's August 2023 Shipyard Spotlight: Code 2370 Administrative Assistant Margaret Stroud!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:54
    Photo ID: 7947780
    VIRIN: 230622-N-YO710-6863
    Resolution: 2634x3293
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy
    Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy
    Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy
    Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shipyard Spotlight: Margaret Stroud - Living a 60-Year Legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Shipyard Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT