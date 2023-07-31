Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:34 Photo ID: 7947735 VIRIN: 230721-D-RQ173-5935 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.65 MB Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army VCoS Visits With Army Recruiters [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.