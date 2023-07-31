Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army VCoS Visits With Army Recruiters [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army VCoS Visits With Army Recruiters

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Joseph Buffington 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion-Albany

    General Randy George, USA Vice Chief of Staff, visits with recruiters and staff of the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Albany, at Watervliet Arsenal, NY.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 7947735
    VIRIN: 230721-D-RQ173-5935
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army VCoS Visits With Army Recruiters [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army VCoS Visits With Army Recruiters
    U.S. Army VCoS Presents Challenge Coincs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff Visits Albany Recruiting Battalion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Recruiting
    Army Vice Chief of Staff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT