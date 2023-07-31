U.S. Army Vice Chief of Staff Visits Albany Recruiting Battalion

Watervliet, NY, 31 July 2023 – News release content.



General Randy George, Vice Chief of Staff, U.S. Army, visited with the Soldiers and Civilians of the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, Albany, at Watervliet Arsenal, NY on 21 July. He toured the battalion headquarters and was briefed on recruiting operations in the Northeast region under Albany Battalion’s area of operation. While visiting, General George visited each Soldier and Civilian at their workstation, was briefed on their responsibilities, and fielded questions from the field. His visit culminated with an informal conversation with assigned personnel and the presentation of his personal challenge coin to 10 top performing Soldiers and Civilians in the Albany Recruiting Battalion.



The Battalion was proud to host the General and the Battalion Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Merchant, stated “General George is a ‘Boots on Ground’ leader who’s very interested in finding out how our recruiters are executing the mission daily and what he can do to further enable their success. His reputation for being a commander that gets things done facilitated our staff and Company Command Teams to speak candidly about the things that were working and were not working to enable successful recruiting. It was also an excellent opportunity for our Virtual Recruiting Station (VRS) to show General George first-hand the systems, processes, and best practices they leverage daily to generate leads and contracts for the Battalion. Overall, General George’s visit was very informative and inspirational at the same time.”



About U.S. Army Albany Recruiting Battalion

The U.S. Army Albany Recruiting Battalion is headquartered in in Watervliet, NY, and encompasses a footprint that includes 46 recruiting stations in CT, MA, NY, and VT.

