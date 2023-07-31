Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230727-N-NH267-1412 INDIAN OCEAN (July 27, 2023) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Christopher Walker uses a naval firefighting thermal imager (NFTI) during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Indian Ocean, July 27, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, where it is operating under Commander, Task Force 71 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    CENTCOM
    7th Fleet
    Indian Ocean
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton

