USS Paul Hamilton General Quarters

230727-N-NH267-1164 INDIAN OCEAN (July 27, 2023) Fireman Dongwook Kim secures a power source during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Indian Ocean, July 27, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, where it is operating under Commander, Task Force 71 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

