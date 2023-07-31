USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises During Talisman Sabre

CORAL SEA (July 24, 2023) A flare marker is deployed from a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine between the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183), during an anti-submarine warfare exercise, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, while underway in the Coral Sea, July 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

