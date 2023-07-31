Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises During Talisman Sabre [Image 9 of 9]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises During Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    CORAL SEA (July 24, 2023) From front to rear, the Canadian Halifax-class frigate, HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), the amphibious transport dock ship, USS Green Bay (LPD 20), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer, JS Izumo (DDH 183) steam in formation behind the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier, USS America (LHA 6), during an anti-submarine warfare exercise, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre, while underway in the Coral Sea, July 24. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 02:41
    Photo ID: 7947550
    VIRIN: 230724-N-FI026-1046
    Resolution: 5448x3632
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises During Talisman Sabre [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

