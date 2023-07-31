Sailors attend Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball game

230801-N-YF131-2046 SEATTLE (Aug. 1, 2023) Sailors attend a Seattle Mariners versus Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2023. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)
|08.01.2023
|08.02.2023 01:50
|7947521
|230801-N-YF131-2046
|5472x3648
|957.01 KB
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|1
|1
