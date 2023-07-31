Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors attend Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball game [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors attend Seattle Mariners Major League Baseball game

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    230801-N-YF131-2046 SEATTLE (Aug. 1, 2023) Sailors attend a Seattle Mariners versus Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2023. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 01:50
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    GO NAVY
    FLEET WEEK
    US NAVY
    NRNW

