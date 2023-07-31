ATFP Drills

230801-N-IL330-1030 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 1, 2023) – Operations Specialist 1st Class Isaac Orozco, from Los Angeles, conducts tactical team movements during an antiterrorism force protection drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

