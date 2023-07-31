Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATFP Drills [Image 1 of 2]

    ATFP Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230801-N-IL330-1011 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 1, 2023) – Sailors prepare for an antiterrorism force protection drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

