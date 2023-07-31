230801-N-IL330-1011 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 1, 2023) – Sailors prepare for an antiterrorism force protection drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 23:59
|Photo ID:
|7947457
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-IL330-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|755.49 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, ATFP Drills [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
