    Talisman Sabre 23 | 353rd SOAMXS, 27th SOMXS operations [Image 11 of 12]

    Talisman Sabre 23 | 353rd SOAMXS, 27th SOMXS operations

    RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    A U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, during Talisman Sabre 23, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer) (This image has been altered for security purposes by blurring aircraft tail numbers.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 20:37
    Photo ID: 7947216
    VIRIN: 230731-F-VQ804-1035
    Resolution: 5050x3367
    Size: 951.19 KB
    Location: RICHMOND, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre 23 | 353rd SOAMXS, 27th SOMXS operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    SOCPAC
    27 SOW
    353 SOW
    SOFInThePacific
    TalismanSabre23

