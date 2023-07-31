Talisman Sabre 23 | 353rd SOAMXS, 27th SOMXS operations

A 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief inspects interior wing systems of an AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to the 17th Special Operations Squadron during Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond, Australia, July 31, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tylir Meyer)

