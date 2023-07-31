Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Personnel from Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Corpus Christi interact with guests at a community event at Water’s Edge Park in Corpus Christi, Texas, July 29, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi personnel hosted the interactive event to inform the public about Coast Guard missions and connect with the surrounding community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector Corpus Christi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7946216
    VIRIN: 230729-G-G0108-2003
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 232.65 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas
    Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas
    Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Uscg
    Corpus Christi
    Aton
    ant
    community event
    community day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT