An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi performs a search and rescue demonstration during a community event at Water’s Edge Park in Corpus Christi, Texas, July 29, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi personnel hosted the interactive event to inform the public about Coast Guard missions and connect with the surrounding community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector Corpus Christi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 7946215 VIRIN: 230729-G-G0108-2002 Resolution: 1067x1600 Size: 392.43 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.