Coast Guard holds Community Day in Corpus Christi, Texas

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi performs a search and rescue demonstration during a community event at Water’s Edge Park in Corpus Christi, Texas, July 29, 2023. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi personnel hosted the interactive event to inform the public about Coast Guard missions and connect with the surrounding community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Sector Corpus Christi)
