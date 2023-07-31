Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Engineer of the Year Award [Image 2 of 2]

    Black Engineer of the Year Award

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Eavenson, 453d Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, left, 1st Lt. Richard Washington, 453d EWS electronic engineer, center, and U.S. Air Force Col. John Paul Mintz, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, right, pose for a photo at the Black Engineer of the Year Award ceremony in Washington D.C., Feb. 13, 2023. Washington won in the Modern-Day Technology Leader category and served as team lead for the Improved Many-On-Many mission planning tool suite at Exercise Red Flag, produced IMOM products for real-world warfighter requests for information. (Courtesy photo)

