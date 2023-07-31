U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Taylor Eavenson, 453d Electronic Warfare Squadron commander, left, 1st Lt. Richard Washington, 453d EWS electronic engineer, center, and U.S. Air Force Col. John Paul Mintz, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group commander, right, pose for a photo at the Black Engineer of the Year Award ceremony in Washington D.C., Feb. 13, 2023. Washington won in the Modern-Day Technology Leader category and served as team lead for the Improved Many-On-Many mission planning tool suite at Exercise Red Flag, produced IMOM products for real-world warfighter requests for information. (Courtesy photo)

