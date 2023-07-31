U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Richard Washington, 453d Electronic Warfare Squadron electronic engineer, second from right, poses for a photo after being awarded the Black Engineer of the Year Award in the Modern-Day Technology Leader category in Washington D.C., Feb. 13, 2023. Washington served as team lead for the Improved Many-On-Many mission planning tool suite at Exercise Red Flag, produced IMOM products for real-world warfighter requests for information. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:19 Photo ID: 7945756 VIRIN: 230213-F-F3318-1001 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 594.6 KB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Engineer of the Year Award [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.