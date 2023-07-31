U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Richard Washington, 453d Electronic Warfare Squadron electronic engineer, second from right, poses for a photo after being awarded the Black Engineer of the Year Award in the Modern-Day Technology Leader category in Washington D.C., Feb. 13, 2023. Washington served as team lead for the Improved Many-On-Many mission planning tool suite at Exercise Red Flag, produced IMOM products for real-world warfighter requests for information. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 10:19
|Photo ID:
|7945756
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-F3318-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|594.6 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Black Engineer of the Year Award [Image 2 of 2], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT