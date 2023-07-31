U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. April Rodriguez, an MV-22 Osprey flightline instructor with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit New River poses for a photo on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 25, 2022. Rodriguez, the recipient of this month's MCAS New River Go-Getter award, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2017 from Hobbs, New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 10:07
|Photo ID:
|7945743
|VIRIN:
|230725-M-EM580-1002
|Resolution:
|6745x4497
|Size:
|12.16 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MCAS New River Go Getter: Sgt. April Rodriguez [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
