    MCAS New River Go Getter: Sgt. April Rodriguez [Image 1 of 2]

    MCAS New River Go Getter: Sgt. April Rodriguez

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. April Rodriguez, an MV-22 Osprey flightline instructor with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit New River poses for a photo on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 25, 2022. Rodriguez, the recipient of this month's MCAS New River Go-Getter award, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2017 from Hobbs, New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

