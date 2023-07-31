MCAS New River Go Getter: Sgt. April Rodriguez

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. April Rodriguez, an MV-22 Osprey flightline instructor with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit New River poses for a photo on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, July 25, 2022. Rodriguez, the recipient of this month's MCAS New River Go-Getter award, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2017 from Hobbs, New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Hometown: HOBBS, NM, US