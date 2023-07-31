Staff Sgt. Ariana Blanco, 352d Special Operations Wing logistics planner, discusses sustained logistics with a Finnish logistician in support of Finnish Exercise Southern Griffin, May 18, 2023 in Oripää, Finland. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our NATO Allies, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 08:12 Photo ID: 7945560 VIRIN: 230518-F-MA528-1008 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 0 B Location: ORIPää, FI Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logistics Integration for FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 13 of 13], by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.