    Logistics Integration for FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 13 of 13]

    Logistics Integration for FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

    ORIPää, FINLAND

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ariana Blanco, 352d Special Operations Wing logistics planner, discusses sustained logistics with a Finnish logistician in support of Finnish Exercise Southern Griffin, May 18, 2023 in Oripää, Finland. Today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative efforts with our NATO Allies, the U.S. works to provide our forces with the capabilities they need to combat current and future threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 7945560
    VIRIN: 230518-F-MA528-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ORIPää, FI 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Integration for FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 13 of 13], by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

