AFN Stuttgart dance the day away with Stuttgart seniors

STUTTGART, Germany - Broadcasters from American Forces Network Stuttgart traded their turn tables for dancing shoes as they teamed up with United States Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and Stuttgart’s First Lady, Gudrun Nopper to spend Easter with the less fortunate at the city’s Biergarten im Schlossgarten, Apr. 3, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Wyatt, American Forces Network Stuttgart)

Date Taken: 04.04.2023
Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE