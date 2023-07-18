Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Stuttgart dance the day away with Stuttgart seniors [Image 2 of 3]

    AFN Stuttgart dance the day away with Stuttgart seniors

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Wyatt 

    AFN Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany - Broadcasters from American Forces Network Stuttgart traded their turn tables for dancing shoes as they teamed up with United States Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and Stuttgart’s First Lady, Gudrun Nopper to spend Easter with the less fortunate at the city’s Biergarten im Schlossgarten, Apr. 3, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Wyatt, American Forces Network Stuttgart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 7945289
    VIRIN: 230404-A-PN696-5529
    Resolution: 1302x869
    Size: 251.5 KB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 27

    This work, AFN Stuttgart dance the day away with Stuttgart seniors [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Daniel Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

