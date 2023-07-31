AFN Stuttgart dance the day away with Stuttgart seniors

STUTTGART, Germany - Broadcasters from American Forces Network Stuttgart traded their turn tables for dancing shoes as they teamed up with United States Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and Stuttgart’s First Lady, Gudrun Nopper to spend Easter with the less fortunate at the city’s Biergarten im Schlossgarten, Apr. 3, 2023.

“We extended an invitation to underprivileged senior members of the community for an afternoon of music and delectable treats,” said First Lady Stuttgart, Gudrun Nopper.” Attendees shared their delight in watching the U.S. military dancing with people, expressing that it warmed their heart as it embodied the essence of such events; bringing together a sense of family.”

The occasion presented a unique opportunity for the troops to offer their unwavering support to the Stuttgart community. Additionally, it served as a moment of introspection and reflection as they recognized their fortunate circumstances.

“Witnessing the gratitude from those we served food to, and the blessings bestowed upon us, filled me with an overwhelming sense of gratitude,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero, a mass communications specialist assigned to AFN Stuttgart. “It serves as a reminder that giving of not just our resources, but our time, is a noble gesture that sets an admirable example for our entire community to emulate.”

This outreach endeavor carried historical meaning, since it signified the onset of a groundbreaking collaboration between the Marines, AFN and USAG Stuttgart, and the support organization 'Stille Not'. Notably, the latter was founded by the esteemed Gudrun Nopper, wife of the Lord Mayor of Stuttgart.

The event served as a testament to the abiding camaraderie between the two nations and paved the way for more cooperative ventures, all while adhering to the Department of Defense's guiding tenets of "taking care of people" and "strengthening solidarity and unity with our allies and partners."

Fostering a sense of community and building strong connections with our friends in Stuttgart is of paramount importance in cultivating unity and solidarity,” said Master Sgt. Andrew Wentworth, acting first sergeant, assigned to HQ MARFOREUR/AF “Our engagement with the locals not only provides them with an opportunity to interact with us, but it also helps them to see that we take immense pride in being here to offer assistance, and we relish the opportunity to do so."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 03:46 Story ID: 450394 Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFN Stuttgart dance the day away with Stuttgart seniors, by SFC Daniel Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.