Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Sgt. 1st Class, David J. Snyder, incoming Headquarters and Headquarters Detachments Sergeant, 39th Strategic Signal returns the unit guidon to Sgt, Brian Hendry, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion S1 Non-Commission Officer In Charge during Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jul 27, 2023. (Photo by Mr. Henri Cambier).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 03:01
    Photo ID: 7945261
    VIRIN: 230727-A-HZ738-1062
    Resolution: 1161x813
    Size: 259.64 KB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AOR
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Signal Strategic Batallion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT