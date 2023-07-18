Sgt. 1st Class, David J. Snyder, incoming Headquarters and Headquarters Detachments Sergeant, 39th Strategic Signal returns the unit guidon to Sgt, Brian Hendry, 39th Signal Strategic Battalion S1 Non-Commission Officer In Charge during Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jul 27, 2023. (Photo by Mr. Henri Cambier).
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 03:01
|Photo ID:
|7945261
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-HZ738-1062
|Resolution:
|1161x813
|Size:
|259.64 KB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
