Cpt. Zemenu T. Getahun, Commander Headquarters and Headquarters Detachments, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion passes the the unit guidon to Sgt. 1st Class, David J. Snyder, incoming Commander Headquarters and Headquarters Detachments, 39th Strategic Signal during Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jul 27, 2023. (Photo by Mr. Henri Cambier).
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 03:01
|Photo ID:
|7945259
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-HZ738-1061
|Resolution:
|1101x735
|Size:
|232.34 KB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion HHD Assumption of Responsibility, CAC Bldg, Chievres Air Base, Belgium, July 27, 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
