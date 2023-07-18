Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northen California Recruiters Support League Cup Match [Image 8 of 9]

    Northen California Recruiters Support League Cup Match

    SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Adelan 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    U.S. Air Force recruiters assigned to the 364th Recruiting Squadron challenge patrons to see how many pushups they can do during a League Cup match July 30, 2023, in San Jose, California. The recruiters supported the match as part of a community relations event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 02:50
    Photo ID: 7945217
    VIRIN: 230730-F-HK496-1088
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 24.95 MB
    Location: SAN JOSE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northen California Recruiters Support League Cup Match [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    careers
    California
    military
    Air Force
    recruiting
    Space Force

