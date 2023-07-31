U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Raphael Navarro, 364th Recruiting Squadron San Jose recruiter, takes a photo after conducting the coin toss during a League Cup match July 30, 2023, in San Jose, California. Navarro and other recruiters supported the match as part of a community relations event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 02:50
|Photo ID:
|7945218
|VIRIN:
|230730-F-HK496-1140
|Resolution:
|7963x4479
|Size:
|20.63 MB
|Location:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Northen California Recruiters Support League Cup Match [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT