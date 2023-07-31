Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy [Image 52 of 60]

    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 211th Engineer Company participate in a breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event July 17, 2023, at Warrens Drop Zone on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 153rd is an engineer unit with the South Dakota Army National Guard as well as the 211th. The training event was the culmination training event for the 153rd and its associated units during their annual training in July 2023 at Fort McCoy. The large-scale training event included opposing forces, obstacles, simulated explosive actions, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 01:06
    Photo ID: 7945108
    VIRIN: 230717-A-OK556-5655
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy [Image 60 of 60], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy
    South Dakota National Guard’s 153rd Engineer Battalion's 2023 annual training at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Story: 153rd Engineer Battalion holds breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event at Fort McCoy, Part VI

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    153rd Engineer Battalion
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT