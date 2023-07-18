Photo Story: 153rd Engineer Battalion holds breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event at Fort McCoy, Part VI

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 211th Engineer Company participate in a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 211th Engineer Company participate in a breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event July 17, 2023, at Warrens Drop Zone on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 153rd is an engineer unit with the South Dakota Army National Guard as well as the 211th. The training event was the culmination training event for the 153rd and its associated units during their annual training in July 2023 at Fort McCoy. The large-scale training event included opposing forces, obstacles, simulated explosive actions, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 153rd Engineer Battalion and 211th Engineer Company participate in a breach-of-a-complex-obstacle training event July 17, 2023, at Warrens Drop Zone on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The large-scale training event included opposing forces, obstacles, simulated explosive actions, and more.



The 153rd is an engineer unit with the South Dakota Army National Guard as well as the 211th.



The training event was the culmination training event for the 153rd and its associated units during their annual training in July 2023 at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



