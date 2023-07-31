Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH (Lt. Col.) Ronaldo Silva Receives the Meritorious Service Medal [Image 1 of 5]

    CH (Lt. Col.) Ronaldo Silva Receives the Meritorious Service Medal

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown presents Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ronaldo O. Silva with the Meritorious Service Medal at the Indianhead Golf Course on Camp Casey, July 26, 2023. Chaplain Silva was awarded the medal for his outstanding service and guidance to the Soldiers, KATUSAs and civilians in Area I during his tenure as garrison chaplain. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    This work, CH (Lt. Col.) Ronaldo Silva Receives the Meritorious Service Medal [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

