CH (Lt. Col.) Ronaldo Silva Receives the Meritorious Service Medal

United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Commander Col. Loyd Brown presents Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ronaldo O. Silva with the Meritorious Service Medal at the Indianhead Golf Course on Camp Casey, July 26, 2023. Chaplain Silva was awarded the medal for his outstanding service and guidance to the Soldiers, KATUSAs and civilians in Area I during his tenure as garrison chaplain. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

