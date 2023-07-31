U.S. Air Force, Maj. John Webb, detachment commander, 13th Expeditionary Refuelling Squadron (left) and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Squadron Leader Craig Whiting, detachment commander, No. 33 Squadron (right), for Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 on the flightline at RAAF Base Darwin. Talisman Sabre enables the U.S. and Australia to exercise our combined capabilities to conduct high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm our military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen our strategic partnerships. (Courtesy Photo by LAC Chris Tsakisiris)

