    USAF & RAAF Tankers: TS23 [Image 3 of 3]

    USAF &amp; RAAF Tankers: TS23

    RAAF TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Maj. John Webb, detachment commander, 13th Expeditionary Refuelling Squadron (left) and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Squadron Leader Craig Whiting, detachment commander, No. 33 Squadron (right), for Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 on the flightline at RAAF Base Darwin. Talisman Sabre enables the U.S. and Australia to exercise our combined capabilities to conduct high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm our military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen our strategic partnerships. (Courtesy Photo by LAC Chris Tsakisiris)

    TAGS

    tanker
    RAAF
    KC46
    KC30
    TS23
    Talisman Sabre 23

