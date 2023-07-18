Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron joins Talisman Sabre 23

    199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron joins Talisman Sabre 23

    RAAF TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.30.2023

    Photo by Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly over the Northern Territory during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre enables the U.S. and Australia to exercise our combined capabilities to conduct high-end, multi-domain warfare, to build and affirm our military-to-military ties and interoperability, and strengthen our strategic partnerships. (Courtesy Photo by LAC Chris Tsakisiris)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023
    Location: RAAF TINDAL, NT, AU
    199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron joins Talisman Sabre 23
    199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron joins TS23
    USAF &amp; RAAF Tankers: TS23

    F22
    Australia
    TS23
    TalismanSabre23

