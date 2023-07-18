Earthquake-Affected Schools to Receive Over $24.4 Million for Mitigation

Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, November 19, 2021- A remarkable allocation of more than $24.4 million has been designated to aid these earthquake-impacted schools in their journey towards restoration and resilience. The funds have been carefully planned and earmarked to address the specific needs of each school, ensuring that the recovery process is efficient and comprehensive.FEMA/Eduardo Martinez

