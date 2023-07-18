Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earthquake-Affected Schools to Receive Over $24.4 Million [Image 2 of 3]

    Earthquake-Affected Schools to Receive Over $24.4 Million

    MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO

    11.19.2021

    Photo by Eduardo Martinez 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, November 19, 2021- Schools impacted by the earthquakes are among those that will receive recovery and mitigation funds totaling more than $24.4 million. These funds were allocated during October and November 2021.FEMA/Eduardo Martinez

