Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.

Corporal William S. Buffington, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon, executes his “rifle inspection” sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., July 28, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Kevin M. Liams, Commanding General, Training and Education Command. The guest of honor was The Honorable Glenn A. Youngkin, Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

