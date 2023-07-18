Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington. [Image 8 of 8]

    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their “long line” sequence during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington D.C., July 28, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Kevin M. Liams, Commanding General, Training and Education Command. The guest of honor was The Honorable Glenn A. Youngkin, Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:59
    Photo ID: 7943637
    VIRIN: 230728-M-DT244-1145
    Resolution: 5798x4480
    Size: 19.96 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.
    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.
    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.
    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.
    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.
    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.
    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.
    Barracks Marines perform another fantastic Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th & I
    MBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT